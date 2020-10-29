SPOKANE, Wash. - We’re less than a week out from elections, and the Spokane Police Department (SPD) said as of right now, they haven't heard of any planned protests in our city. Officers said that could change at a moment's notice, so they're getting ready.
SPD said they're learned a lot since the riots that broke out here in late May, and although officers won't be camped out in front of drop-boxes, they'll be close by making sure nothing suspicious happens.
Police said it's illegal to interfere with someone's right to vote. That means when it comes to drop-box sites, you can peacefully gather, or protest, but you cannot harass other voters in line or while dropping off ballots.
SPD said they're prepared for protests leading up to election night, but can't share their tactics. We reached out to CDA’s police department, they did not get back to KHQ on what their plan is for election night.
SPD says if you hear of any protests being planned, let an officer know.
