SPOKANE, Wash. - One man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened in the 1800 block of E. Marshall.
Around 7:30 p.m., the Spokane Police Department received a 911 call that the caller had "just shot someone" and the man who had fired his gun disarmed himself when officers arrived. The man said the person he shot had run off into a nearby neighborhood.
SPD officers searched the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in a yard near where the shooting happened. SPD patrol and K9 officers immediately started to treat the man's injuries until medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SPD says it appears there was an argument involving multiple people that led to a physical struggle and at one point after being struck, a man pulled out a gun and shot the man who had punched him.
Right now, patrol officers are continuing the investigation and writing a search warrant for the address on Marshall and 59-year-old David Bloyed was booked into jail for first degree assault.
This is a developing story.