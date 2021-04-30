SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the Spokane Police Department is investigating after they were notified of a drive-by shooting near the Northtown mall that happened around 8 p.m. April 29.
SPD says initial reports of the incident involved two cars and shots were fired from at least one of the cars. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives are currently processing evidence and interviewing the people they believe were involved. Right now, SPD says the shooting was not random, however the motive and surrounding circumstances are still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.