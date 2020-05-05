SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and fire crews are responding to a car that's partially submerged in the Spokane River in the area of the 2200 block of East Riverton Avenue.
According to Spokane Police, witnesses observed the car speeding down the street, hit a parked car, and then go over side of an embankment and into the river.
Crews were able to pull one person from the car and are transporting them to the hospital. Emergency personnel are now trying to determine if there are any other people inside the car, which is around 80 percent submerged in the river.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash, including how fast the car was traveling and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.