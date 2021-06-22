UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 8:45 A.M.
Roads are back open in both directions.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Early Tuesday morning, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash near East Trent Avenue.
Once on scene, the person inside was pronounced deceased. Another person was taken to the hospital.
Major Crimes is on scene investigating.
SPD says to expect all lanes of traffic between East Trent Avenue to North Napa Street and East Trent Avenue to East Springfield Avenue to be closed for hours.