Hundreds of Centennial Trail medallions have been either stolen or damaged in the past few weeks, according to police.
Spokane Police along with other Centennial Trail officials are investigating the string of thefts and vandalism to the brass trail medallions placed along Centennial.
Two Recycling Centers have reported large numbers of medallions being brought in to be recycled. In some cases, the medallions had their unique information ground off in attempt to conceal what they were or where they were taken from.
SPD says the financial cost to replace the medallions is still being calculated, but the emotional loss to families who placed some of the medallions in memory is still being felt.
Police say friends of the Centennial Trail will be working along it in an attempt to account for damages, losses while beginning to determine the replacement process.