SPOKANE, Wash. —Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a serious injury car versus pedestrian collision at the intersection of North Division Street and North River Drive in Downtown Spokane around 8:14 p.m.
According to SPD, the roadway could remain closed for several hours as officers investigate the crash. Northbound Division Street will be closed north of Spokane Falls Blvd/ Southbound Division Street will be closed south of Cataldo Ave., as per SPD.
Anyone with information about the case who has yet to speak to law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference case #2023-20181210.
This is an ongoing investigation.