A draft of the Spokane City Council's proposed police reform resolution outlines multiple potential changes. One specific piece of the draft is now facing pushback from the very members of the police department it mentions.
The current draft language proposes changing a rule surrounding K-9 use. That change says K-9 officers could only let their dog intentionally bite someone if deadly force is justified. Spokane Police Department K-9 officer Todd Belitz said that is not a good idea.
"If you take away the dog's ability to bite a suspect, it would drastically reduce the safety of not just the citizens or the victim in that situation. It would affect the suspect in that case because these dogs lower the level of force," Belitz said.
Belitz describes police K-9s "the ultimate deescalation tool." He said hearing Zeus' deep bark and simply knowing there is a police dog that can bite nearby is enough to defuse many tense situations.
Spokane City Council president Breean Beggs said the dangers dog bites present aren't worth the risk.
"We saw that last year where the officer broke the window out of a truck and even though the person was unarmed and coming with their hands up to get out of the truck, the threw the dog in and ordered the dog to bite him," Beggs said.
That's an extreme case, and Beggs said the proposed reform wouldn't keep police dogs from being able to do their jobs.
"Here's the thing. The dog can still bark. The dog can still find them. The dog can still scare them. It's just that the officer can't order the dog to bite the person and cause serious bodily injury unless it's justified," Beggs said.
Both Beggs and Belitz said in the past year, the dogs have not been ordered to bite suspects in most of the situations they've faced. Belitz said that's because of current protocols.
"In a lot of those, there was no bite because there was the fear that they could bite. Now there's people that can say they're dangerous or intimidating animals, but without that piece to it, they would be useless in saving lives," Belitz said.
The Spokane City Council is taking public comment on the proposed reforms and will continue to debate them.
