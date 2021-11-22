SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department's K9 Haywire is recovering after assisting in the daring arrest of a nine-time convicted felon who was attempting to make an escape after crashing into a car full of people.
Police said 39-year-old Brandon O. Keele ran a stop sign at the intersection of Calispel and Wellesley Ave. in north Spokane, crashing into a car with three people inside, each receiving minor injuries.
Keele reportedly fled on foot and pointed a handgun at witnesses who tried to follow him.
Officers and K9 Haywire tracked Keele into a neighborhood where he was hiding in a residents backyard bushes. He failed to comply with orders to give himself up when police announced their presence.
Officers, beeliving Keele was armed and dangerous, elected to utilize K9 Haywire to apprehend him. Police said Keele used his fingers to try and gouge the dog's eyes but Haywire refused to let go, allowing officers to make the arrest.
Keele was booked on a long list of charges including first-degree assault, second-degree burglary, hit-and-run with injury, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, harming a police dog and unlawful possession of a firearm.
K9 Haywire was given a few days off, and police said the dog appears to have recovered.