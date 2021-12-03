SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is targeting package theft with a new program. Through the holiday season, SPD has dedicated an officer to investigating these incidents.
According to a 2020 study, 43% of Americans have been a victim of package theft. This widespread issue is continuing to spread because of the increase in online shopping and the ease of stealing unattended packages.
The SPD is utilizing Facebook and its Crime Check hotlines as well as security camera footage obtained by citizens to stop package theft.
On the SPD’s Facebook page, there is a photo album titled “help us identify.” The SPD posts pictures there of individuals that need to be identified relating to an active investigation.
The SPD says that just because an individual is depicted in the album, that does not mean an indication of guilt or wrongdoing. Instead, SPD investigators would like them identified as they may have pertinent information relating to an investigation.
Victims of package theft and all community members are encouraged to view the album and email tips relating to the identities of the individuals to thefttips@spokanepolice.org. The dedicated investigator will follow up on leads and charge individuals when probable cause is established.
If you are a victim of package theft, report your information to crime check by calling 509-456-2233 or logging on to SREC911.org.
If you have security camera footage or photos of the incident, note it in an online report or notify the report taker while speaking with them on the phone. Save any footage you have so you can provide it if needed for the investigation.
The SPD encourages community members to take proactive measures to ensure you do not become a victim. Minimize the amount of time a package sits outside your door and work with neighbors and friends to clear your porch if you aren’t going to be home for an extended amount of time. Arrange your porch so that a package can be left where it won’t be visible from the roadway. It is advised to not confront package thieves.