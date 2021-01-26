SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a green truck with damage on the front after the driver fled a crash scene.
The accident happened on Washington Avenue and North River Drive.
Spokane Police officers tell KHQ that the white car was hit by the green truck, prompting the white car to serve into a van.
The woman driving the van was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
If you see a green truck with damage to the front, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
