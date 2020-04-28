SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department detectives and neighborhood resource officers have recovered lots of possibly stolen property in connection to a recent burglary arrest at the South Hill Grill.
Police say the suspects from last week's arrest have been targeting South Hill properties and vehicles for theft. Following the trail from the South Hill Grill burglary arrest led officers to obtaining a search warrant at a large storage unit.
SPD posted several Facebook photos of various recovered items from the unit, asking any possible victims of burglary, vehicle prowling of theft to take a look at see if they recognize any.
If you come across any items that might be yours, contact SPD Officer K. Mongan by email kmongan@spokanepolice.org. SPD says any informationlike name, address of your theft, serial number or identifying marks on your property, along with the incident number from your police report is helpful.
When SPD took multiple people into custody last week, they told KHQ it was believed to be connected to a larger stolen property and trafficking operation they had been investigating.
