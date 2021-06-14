SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the weekend, Spokane police arrested or added new charges to those already arrested in connection with a recent series of violent crimes including drive-by shooting, murder and assault.
SPD detectives were able to add 10 new charges each to a juvenile and adult including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, 1st degree assault and drive-by shooting.
SPD, with the help of U.S. Marshals, also arrested a suspect connected to the May 10 shooting spree at the Serrano Apartments in North Spokane, where 87 shots were fired. SPD is working to extradite the suspect who was arrested out-of-state.