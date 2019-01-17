SPD negotiator quickly talks suspect into surrendering

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A SWAT standoff near 5th and Fiske ended with a suspect in custody Thursday evening.

Spokane Police arrived on scene around 4:30 with a warrant for the suspect. Police say he was wanted for his involvement in at least two different crimes.

The suspect initially refused to cooperate and come out of the residence. SPD called out with SWAT team to assist. About 10 minutes after the negotiator arrived on scene, the man surrendered without any further trouble.

Neighbors in the immediate area say they were evacuated from their homes during the incident for their own safety.

We're waiting on word from SPD regarding the suspect's official charges. A portion of 5th was closed off, but has since re-opened.