SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department wants everyone to enjoy a safe, well-attended Martin Luther King Day Unity March on Monday.
In a Saturday press release, police say they are asking citizens to leave backpacks at home if they'll be attending the march.
Officers will be providing security for the event and attendees will find a uniformed officer and/or an SPD volunteer at every intersection along the route. Additional behind the scenes measures will be implemented as well, according to police.
To help insure safety, officers are asking for the community's help following these safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Immediately report suspicious activity to law enforcement officials.
- Never leave children unattended.
- Don't leave any valuables in vehicles.
- Carry purses and wallets on you and in a safe place.
- Choose an alternative route to avoid congestion if you don't need to be downtown.
- Drivers should slow down and be aware of extra pedestrian activity.
- Pedestrians should exercise extra caution and watch for traffic.
- Don't leave purses or belongings unattended.