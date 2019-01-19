SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department wants everyone to enjoy a safe, well-attended Martin Luther King Day Unity March on Monday.

In a Saturday press release, police say they are asking citizens to leave backpacks at home if they'll be attending the march.

Officers will be providing security for the event and attendees will find a uniformed officer and/or an SPD volunteer at every intersection along the route. Additional behind the scenes measures will be implemented as well, according to police.

To help insure safety, officers are asking for the community's help following these safety tips: