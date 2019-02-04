SPD Officer found not guilty in Domestic Violence case

On Monday afternoon Spokane Police Officer Nicholas Spolski was found Not Guilty of assault, stemming from a domestic violence arrest in December of 2017.
Spolski has been on paid administrative leave since the allegation.
We spoke with his attorney, Rob Cossey, who says that this was a long and emotional trial and Officer Spolski is looking forward to getting back to his life. Cossey said the jury decided on a Not Guilty vote because "while the relationship was obviously very toxic between the two of them, they didn't believe the State met the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
Spokane Police will now conduct an internal investigation, to see if Officer Spolski violated any department rules.
If he is cleared, he will be able to rejoin the force.