SPOKANE, Wash. - An internal affairs investigation has concluded with the termination of a Spokane Police officer's employment.
Nick Spolski's termination comes after he was arrested on domestic violence charges brought by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in December 2017.
Although a jury reached a not guilty verdict of all four counts of domestic violence assault in February 2019, the Spokane Police Department says the internal affairs investigation found Spolski violated department policies.
Spolski was placed on administrative leave following the allegations and he was placed on paid administrative leave while the internal affairs investigation proceeded.