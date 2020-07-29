Everyone sing it with me now!
"Oh give me a home, where the bison walk around in places you don't normally see them walking around!"
Not as catchy of a tune, but Wednesday morning, that place was Underhill Park and thankfully all ended well and as an added bonus, the Spokane Police Department found out they have a new weapon: A bison whisperer.
Baxter and Hazel, collectively weighing in at 3000 pounds, decided to take a morning stroll after wandering away from their South Hill near Carnahan Wednesday morning.
They eventually made their way to Underhill Park near Fiske and Hartson, about 2 1/2 miles from their home. Spokane Police on scene did their best to keep the animals contained, while one Spokane Police Officer across town just happened to be checking the logs.
"It just showed we had an animal call. I clicked on it cause I like to know what's going on in the whole city" Officer Lee Barker said. "I gave my partners who were working the case a call and figured I better go over there and lend a hand for it."
Lending a hand in a situation like two bison roaming residential neighborhoods is something Officer Barker is well-suited for. Officer Barker grew up on a bison ranch outside of Cheney.
"My parents raised them for 30 years," Barker said.
Rather than take over the family business, Barker became a police officer.
"My dad likes to say all of his 'free labor' dried up when I went to college," Barker joked.
So Barker went to college and his dad said, "Bi-son" (I'll pause here and wait for groans to subside).
Still, Barker's buffalo knowledge isn't lacking. He knows a lot about the animals.
A lot.
So while officers on scene were doing a good job keeping Baxter and Hazel at bay, Officer Barker's expertise helped bring the situation to a calm and peaceful resolution.
"They don't like plastic. The flapping plastic noise bothers them," Barker said while discussing the decision to for a makeshift corral around the bison at Underhill Park. "One of my partners happened to have one of those sun visors for the front of his windshield and they really don't like the crinkling plastic noise."
With the animals contained, it was time to get them into a waiting trailer.
No ropes. No lassos. Just some crinkling plastic, some panels and a line of police cars creating a "bison funnel" and Baxter and Hazel stubbornly went into the trailer.
Their adventure was over.
Although information you probably won't need in your every day life, just in case you happen to come across a bison in your neighborhood, Officer Barker has a few things you should keep in mind.
"The big thing with buffalo is you have to be really calm and smooth. Any running or anything like that gets them amped up," Officer Barker said. "Instead of having to do a bunch of running around, you can just walk if you know what you're doing. Buffalo, once they stop running, they don't stop until they die."
And if you were thinking of getting close for a photo opportunity, as many did Wednesday morning, Barker says social distancing isn't just for COVID.
"You don't want to be on the pointy end of one of the most dangerous animals in the lower 48. They kind of go where they want. You don't tell a buffalo what to do."
Though Baxter and Hazel are used to humans and pretty docile, according to Officer Barker, it's important to keep in mind they are still wild animals.
"I call them a pressure animal, so if you get close to them, it gets them wound up," Barker said. "If you're looking at a buffalo and you look at their back hindquarter, that's what a predator does and so that will get, I call it the gas pedal. If you start looking at their butt, they see us as a two-legged predator, they'll hit the gas and take off."
Baxter and Hazel didn't do any damage on their adventure Wednesday morning and thanks to Officer Barker's knowledge of the animals, all ended well and Barker is now known as the bison expert of the Spokane Police Department.
"Unfortunately, yeah," Barker smirked.
It might earn him some lighthearted ribbing from his peers, but SPD now knows they have a bison whisperer in their back pocket should Baxter and Hazel decide to go on another adventure.
