SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested Tuesday morning just after 2 after multiple officers arrived to reports of a stabbing.
According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) patrol officers quickly made their way to the 700 block of west 3rd Ave. after a stabbing call came through. Multiple officers converged about a minute after being dispatched.
The male victim was located by SPD with what appeared to be a superficial wound. The man told officers someone had accosted him, demanded his property, and stabbed him as he attempted to flee.