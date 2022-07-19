SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested Tuesday morning just after 2 after multiple officers arrived to reports of a stabbing. 

According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) patrol officers quickly made their way to the 700 block of west 3rd Ave. after a stabbing call came through. Multiple officers converged about a minute after being dispatched. 

The male victim was located by SPD with what appeared to be a superficial wound. The man told officers someone had accosted him, demanded his property, and stabbed him as he attempted to flee. 

The suspect was soon found nearby and identified as 39-year-old Ronald Williams. 
 
Williams was found with some of the man's belongings on his person when he was detained and was positively identified by the victim.
 
Officers booked Williams into Spokane County jail first-degree robbery. He is a convicted felon, with past crimes including robbery and weapons offenses. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!