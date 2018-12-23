SPD officers use snow to track down and arrest 9-time convicted felon

SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow came in handy for Spokane Police Department officers early Sunday morning. 

According to a Facebook post by police, the officers were patrolling a high-crime spot where stolen vehicles had been dumped recently. 

Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle with switched plates. They then noticed a man walk away from the house where the stop occurred. 

They followed the man's footprints in the snow, which eventually led to a short foot pursuit. 

The man, who was later found to be a 9-time convicted felon, dumped a sawed-off shotgun during the chase, according to police.

He was arrested without anyone being harmed.

