SPD officers use snow to track down and arrest 9-time convicted felon

SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow came in handy for Spokane Police Department officers early Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post by police, the officers were patrolling a high-crime spot where stolen vehicles had been dumped recently.
Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle with switched plates. They then noticed a man walk away from the house where the stop occurred.
They followed the man's footprints in the snow, which eventually led to a short foot pursuit.
The man, who was later found to be a 9-time convicted felon, dumped a sawed-off shotgun during the chase, according to police.
He was arrested without anyone being harmed.