Spokane Police say a porch pirate was arrested with over 35 stolen items in his possession.
Duane Yarnell was arrested Tuesday after a nearly month-long investigation.
On December 6th, a person called 911 to report a package being stolen near the Northtown Mall. The caller said a white female got out of a blue Ford Ranger before she stole the package off the porch of a house.
The female was seen getting back into Ranger and left the area.
Two days later on December 8th, the Spokane Police Department received surveillance photos of recent packages thefts in Spokane.
The police located the truck on the 2000 block of West Wellesley, and Spokane Police Department continued the investigation.
On December 24th, the Spokane Police Department received a video of the same Ford Ranger. In the video, there was a large white object in the bed of the truck, and a person carrying a package under their before walking to the direction of the truck.
Later on December 24th, the Spokane Police Department PACT team obtained a search warrant and executed it at the suspect's house.
During the search of the home, police found 35 items included a horse feed and personalized gifts.
The female in the surveillance footage has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
