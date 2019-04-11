SPD, Prosecutor help reunite Spokane man with stolen specialty tricycle

SPOKANE, Wash. -- This story all started with a mother's plea to help her son. He suffers from a very painful disease, finding rare relief and independence through a specialty tricycle. That trike was stolen back in December and after trying for months on their own to get it back, the family finally said, 'Help Me Hayley.'
Here's what Judy Watkins wrote, in part:
"My son, William, who has A.S. (Bone Disease) … purchased a 3 wheel … scooter which was stolen from him. This was the one thing he could do that would bring joy, being able to get out of the house, breathe fresh air and see the city. He does not have the means to purchase another and we are hoping you can help him find it. I look forward to hearing from you Haley. Have a blessed day,
Judy"
"I have Ankylosing Spondylitis," Bill Bryant said. "It's very painful in my knees, my neck and my back. But I try to take care of myself."
And a big part of that for Bill was his beloved tricycle. He got it four years ago, and it gave him the greatest gift.
"It makes me feel like I'm regular like everybody else," he said. "I can travel and feel free."
That's why he was just sick when it was stolen from this bike rack a few feet from his apartment.
"It crushed my spirit," he said.
The theft happened four months ago, but with no luck tracking it down on their own, Bill's mother came to our Hayley Guenthner desperate for some help. Immediately, Hayley learned some good news, and some bad. Bill had received a letter letting him know police wanted charges filed against a suspect. The paperwork stated the alleged thief was accused of second degree trafficking of stolen property. We then learned Bill's tricycle was being held as evidence as the case against the suspect was playing out.
Bill said while he was so grateful police were working on his case, he just wanted his only avenue of transportation back as soon as possible.
That's when Hayley called Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell.
"I looked into the court file," he said.
Haskell did a lot more than that.
"In this particular case, it was pawned at Double Eagle," he said. "There was a good record of the serial number and characteristics of a bike. I called SPD and asked them to take a couple photographs to make sure we have that serial number and description, and then we could probably release it."
And not only did SPD do that, earlier this month, they personally delivered it to Bill's apartment.
"I thought he may never get it back," Judy said. "We contacted Hayley and a few days later, it was like pronto."
It was an act of kindness that leaves Bill with so much more than a bike.
"It's a blessing to know there are those out there still who do stuff for people even if they don't know them," he said.
So what if this happens to you? If you learn your stolen property is being held as evidence, contact the victim advocate on your report form. Haskell also strongly encourages everyone to do as Bill did. Write down detailed descriptions of valuables and get serial numbers engraved on them.