*WARNING: The body camera footage included in this story contains graphic language.*
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has released more information and body cam footage of an arrest made at Riverfront Park where officers handcuffed a suspect with a prone cuffing technique.
According to a release from police, the arrest occurred on March 2, 2020, and has drawn concern after pictures and information were provided by a bystander on social media. The images showed officers kneeling to subdue a suspect, with one officer's knee appearing to be on the suspect's neck.
"In light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, SPD is sensitive to the fear, anger and confusion over the pictures and narrative," the release said.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Spokane Police Department and has been given top priority given the current climate of unrest and protests.
Police shared the following information about the incident:
- "Prone cuffing, where officers apply pressure to a subject with their knee or shin to the back, shoulder, and neck area, is a commonly used and approved arrest tactic to hold a resistant subject until handcuffs can be applied. In this case it was administered for a short period of time – approximately one minute – as officers continued to talk calmly to the suspect and assure him he was okay. At one point, the suspect says get off of my neck, the officer adjusts his stance, and the suspect thanks him."
- "The Park Ranger who called for police help expressed a sense of urgency that resulted in several SPD units responding. The ranger is heard stating he was fighting with the subject. When officers arrived, the ranger continued to have trouble handling the suspect. From the time SPD officers began to assist the Park Ranger with the suspect until the time he was put in a seated position was approximately 3 minutes."
Additional information about the incident will be available when an internal investigation has been completed.
The body camera footage released by police can be viewed here:
Additional body camera views will be added to this story.
