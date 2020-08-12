The Spokane Police Department released the names of the two officers who were part of the officer involved shooting Friday night.
Officer Dale Harvey has worked for SPD since 2011. Before working with SPD, Officer Harvey worked for Western Washington University Police and Post Falls Police.
Officer Harvey attended Berkley College of Music and Western Washington University studying Music Education and Sociology.
Officer Christopher Johnson has worked for SPD since 2007. Before working for SPD, Officer Johnson obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Idaho.
According to investigators, Officer Harvey and Officer Johnson shot 29-year-old suspect Jonathan Buttrom after he displayed a handgun.
Buttrom is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Buttrom was also wanted for his possible connection to a string of cell phone thefts across Spokane.
