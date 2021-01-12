SPD releases the names of six officers involved in shooting with homicide suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The names of six Spokane Police officers who were involved in a shootout with a homicide suspect were released on Tuesday.
According to SPD, Sergeant Brent Austin, Corporal Anthony Guzzo, Officer Kyle Heuett, Officer Winston Brooks, Officer Brandon Lynch and Officer Brandon Fabian fired their weapon in the OIS.
The shooting happened on January 5 after a homicide suspect was found driving in North Spokane.
As officers tried to make the traffic stop, the suspect attempted to flee the vehicle. To avoid a vehicle pursuit, officers were about to PIT the suspect's vehicle, causing it to spin out in the intersection of Queen and Ash.
The suspect exited the car and started firing a weapon.
The six SPD officers then returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Officers started life saving measured on the suspect but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Spokane Fire Department.
Sergeant Brent Austin was hired by SPD in 1998. According to SPD, Sergeant Austin works in a plain clothes unit with the potential for undercover work therefore his department photo was not released.
Corporal Anthony Guzzo was hired by SPD in December of 2014.
Officer Kyle Heuett was hired by SPD in January 2001.
Officer Winston Brooks, Officer Brandon Lynch and Officer Brandon Fabian were all hired by SPD in November of 2013.
SPD said Officer Brooks also works in plain clothes therefore his department photo was not released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.