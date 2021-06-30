SPD coolmobile

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has repurposed a sports car they acquired from a criminal investigation.

The sleek-looking dodge will now be used as the department's community outreach car, according to a post from SPD.

"A vehicle that was used to facilitate criminal activity and prey on our community is now being used to help us engage our community and have important conversations about drugs, driving safety, and making healthy choices," the post said. 

SPD said the cost of repurposing the car was minimal as it was already painted the correct color and they already had the decals and top-lights ready to go.

