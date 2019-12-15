SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is behind bars Sunday after making serious threats to harm at least two people with a knife and barricading himself inside a home Saturday night.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a domestic violence incident on the 2400 block of W. Mallon Avenue at 11:40 p.m.
Once officers arrived, they were told that 53-year-old Layth Fuller had been making serious threats against his significant other and one other person, and Fuller even attempted to stab one of the two individuals.
According to the Spokane Police Department, due to the seriousness of the threats, officers evacuated the house, leaving Fuller inside.
Multiple resources were called in, including SWAT, hostage negotiators, K9 officers, the Explosives Disposal Unit and the Spokane Fire Department.
Several verbal commands were made, telling Fuller he was under arrest and that he needed to surrender peacefully by coming out of the house.
Fuller continuously refused to comply and barricaded himself inside the home, according to the Spokane Police Department.
After several hours, Spokane SWAT officers entered the residence with a signed search warrant and took Fuller into custody without incident.
Fuller was booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of Felony Harassment and one count of first degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.