SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department responded to three notable vehicle collisions on Feb. 18, one of which tragically resulted in a fatality.
According to the release, SPD were sent to investigate multiple calls of a hit and run at Belt and Wellesley around 7:30 in the morning. Minutes later, dispatch received numerous reports of a collision at Alberta and Queen.
Officers responding found a truck flipped over, a father and young child inside, and a car with the driver pinned inside, as well as a badly damaged fence and house. Investigation suggests the car we traveling at speeds well over the limit when it ran the stop sign and hit the truck.
The father and child were able to get out of the overturned truck with only minor injuries. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Gavin Burndt, had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital with substantial injuries.
It was determined Burndt was also involved in the hit-and-run crash at Belt and Wellesley and fled the scene prior to hitting the truck at Alberta and Queen. Probable cause was determined for felony hit-and-run in the first wreck, and Burndt also faces charges for the second accident for reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, ignition interlock required, and a civil infraction of driving without insurance. Burndt did not show signs of impairment.
Another collision involving a sedan and a truck was reported just before 11 a.m. near Lee and Boone. Tragically, the accident resulted in a fatality.
The release states officers arrived to find the female passenger in the sedan in need of extrication and life-saving support. Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the passenger was already deceased.
The driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passengers of the truck that impacted the sedan's passenger side were not injured in the accident. The driver, a juvenile, did not show signs of impairment, and speed was determined to be a likely factor in the collision. Major Crimes is currently investigating.