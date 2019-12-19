SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police stayed busy during a wild and snowy morning commute, responding to 26 crashes prior to 11:30 a.m. SPD is also looking for the public's help in locating a suspect who fled from a hit-and-run incident.
SPD said several of the crashes involved multiple vehicles, but just one crash involved a serious injury. KHQ was on scene as multiple vehicles wound up crashing due to icy and slick conditions on Walnut St.
According to SPD, around 10:40 a.m. a traffic officer observed a Dodge truck run a red light and crash into another car on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Ash St. Police say he didn't follow the officers commands, fled the scene and eventually abandoned his vehicle running on foot.
Spokane Police are requesting assistance in locating and apprehending 23-year-old Brian K. Souminen. He is facing charges of first-degree driving on a suspended license, obstructing officers, hit-and-run on an attended vehicle and reckless driving. He was last seen running from the scene with an orange long-sleeved shirt bearing the name "American Arbor LLC."
Police say the driver of the victim vehicle wasn't injured after their airbags deployed, and a passenger in the Dodge truck wasn't injured. SPD says Souminen was still messaging the truck passenger while officers were investigating.
Souminen has not been located and SPD is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
"With the early morning snow, Spokane Police would like to remind drivers to give themselves extra time to get to your destinations," they said in a release. "With the slick icy roads allow more spacing between vehicles, and traction tires are always a good recommendation. Remember to drive for the winter conditions we will be sure to face these issues for the next few months."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.