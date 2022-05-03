SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police Department response to five shootings overnight in just under two hours.
Information from SPD reads:
Around 10:37 PM SPD received multiple calls of “shots being fired” in the area of Dalton and Helena. When police arrived, the involved parties had fled. An uninvolved parked car was struck with gunfire and other evidence of the shooting was recovered. No victims were located, the investigation is ongoing.
At 11:13 PM a second shooting was reported in the 1900 block of W. Knox, multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. When SPD arrived the suspect/s were gone. An unoccupied parked vehicle was shot multiple times and further evidence was recovered of over a dozen shots being fired. No people were hit, the investigation is ongoing.
Then at 11:40 PM SPD received reports of a shot being fired in the 1300 block of E. Sanson. Officers responded but found no evidence of a shooting.
A few minutes later at 11:58 PM a caller reported someone had been shot in the 1600 block of E. Dalton. SPD Officers responded and located a female with multiple gunshot wounds. At this early part of the investigation, it appears a shooter/s walked up to the home and fired approximately twenty rounds inside. There were multiple small children including an infant and numerous adults in the home at the time of the shooting. An adult female (already mentioned) was the only person struck with gunfire, she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing.
At 12:18 AM a fifth shooting was reported in the 1300 block of W. Alice where five to six gunshots were reported, SPD patrol officers responded, no evidence of a shooting was located.
All of these incidents, and any connection between them are currently being investigated.
If anyone has any information regarding any of these incidents, you are asked to call crime check at 509 456 2233.