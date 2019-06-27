Spokane Police responded to a report of gunshots in a west Spokane neighborhood Thursday morning, but were unable to locate any suspects.
SPD received a call saying a witness had seen a man in the street with a handgun who walked into a wooded area.
Police arrived and didn't locate anyone, but talked to witnesses, and eventually found a shell casing and live round in the area of 3100 W. 20th ave.
A caller additionally reported hearing multiple gunshots Wednesday night with the same suspect description.
Now at 20th and D St. Still waiting on details. A lot of resources have left, but still several police cars in this neighborhood. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/L40GwypmqI— KHQ Joe McHale (@JoeMcHale) June 27, 2019