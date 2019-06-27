Possible shooting 6-27-19

Spokane Police responded to a report of gunshots in a west Spokane neighborhood Thursday morning, but were unable to locate any suspects.

SPD received a call saying a witness had seen a man in the street with a handgun who walked into a wooded area.

Police arrived and didn't locate anyone, but talked to witnesses, and eventually found a shell casing and live round in the area of 3100 W. 20th ave.

A caller additionally reported hearing multiple gunshots Wednesday night with the same suspect description.

Tags

Recommended for you