SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department issued the following statement after a number of social media posts alleged people were being drugged at the Globe Bar $ Kitchen downtown over the weekend.
One of the most important things to remember if you are going out and may be consuming alcohol is do not go alone. Have a friend or friends that you are going to stay with the entire evening and commit to making sure each of you get home safely. Have a plan for how you are getting home for the evening that involves safe and sober transportation. Also, never leave your drink or anything you are going to consume unattended or out of your control. If you feel as if you are impaired or affected in a way that is not consistent with what you have eaten or drank, notify one of your friends and consider seeking medical treatment.
On occasion the police department responds to reports of people who allege they have been unlawfully drugged and or had unknown substances placed in a drink or on their food. A person with malicious intentions could cause great harm to someone if they were able to render them in capable of controlling themselves, and can get them alone, or away from the people that are looking out for them. While instances like this are rare it is important to be remain vigilant even when going out to have fun. Remember to exercise some individual responsibility and care for those around you.
If you encounter any of the circumstances listed above please notify law enforcement.
SPOKANE, Wash. - After recent social media posts alleging women have been drugged while visiting the Globe Bar & Kitchen in downtown Spokane, the business has issued a statement.
"In light of recent events, we at The Globe Bar and Kitchen want to express how important our customers are to us. As a high-volume nightclub, our staff and security are committed to ensuring the safety of our patrons. There are individuals whom intend harm by means of drugging men and women’s drinks. Recently, concerns have been expressed as to our establishment’s perceived reputation. The Globe Bar and Kitchen hosts the largest security team in town supported by seventeen HD security cameras. We understand this may not be enough. Drink tampering is and continues to be a problem in Spokane restaurant and bars. We view recent events as a call to action. Our ownership and management team consists predominantly of females, gay men, and individuals committed to inclusivity. That our guests might feel unsafe is unacceptable. Starting now, we’re initiating new in-house policies to ensure patron safety and confidence. If a customer suspects their drink has been tampered with, the drink will be remade, no questions asked. Additionally, security footage will immediately be reviewed to investigate foul play. In our nightclub hours, any unattended drinks will be disposed of in order to prevent tampering. The Globe Bar and Kitchen will be looking into further training and courses for our staff. This problem is larger than The Globe. We are starting a local coalition of bars committed to taking the necessary steps to eradicate drink tampering. Our mission is to cultivate a safe and positive atmosphere throughout downtown Spokane."
Back in 2017, KHQ spoke with a woman who claimed she and her friend had been given a roofie while visiting the Globe.