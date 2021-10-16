SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three different shootings on Friday.
First shooting: At 9:09 p.m., SPD officers responded to the report of four gunshots being heard near North Fiske and East Ermina. When they arrived, they found shell casings in the intersection. Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan leaving after the shots were fired. The investigation is ongoing.
Second shooting: At 9:25 p.m., officers responded to gunshots near 3328 North Altamont. Officers located shell casings. SPD says four men were on foot, three of them with handguns, shooting into the air. The men then ran south through an apartment complex. No injuries were reported.
Third shooting: Just after midnight into Saturday, officers who were working downtown heard gunshots just north of them. The officers found a man on the east sidewalk of Washington and south of Riverside with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite multiple life saving efforts from a person on scene and an officer, the man died at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.