UPDATE 3/3 7:18AM
Spokane Police say a missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday has been found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help in finding 13-year-old Mary Cady-Cahlow. According to SPD, she was last seen riding her bike near N. Ash St. and E. Mission Avenue.
SPD said she's white, about 5-feet and 1-inch tall, weighing 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seem wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black and white shoes and an animal print bike helmet. Her bicycle is black with a milk crate attached on the back.
If you see Mary or have information on her location, you're asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.
