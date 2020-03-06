SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department told KHQ a relative called and reported that the missing 11-year-old was with them and is safe.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 11-year-old Kadence who was last seen in the Chief Gary neighborhood.
According to Spokane Police, Kadence left her home after 2 p.m. Friday and is reportedly overdue to come home.
Kadence is described as standing around four-foot, nine-inches and weighing around 90 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black EWU sweatshirt, jeans and pinks shoes.
She also carries a teal and white backpack.
If you see Kadence or know where she is, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference report #2020-20040630.
