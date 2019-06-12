Spokane Police say a 14-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday and are asking for the public's help in locating her.
Nashayla Turntine went missing on June 8, when police say she was supposed to go to a movie in the afternoon before meeting her mother at the Spokane Civic Theatre no later than 9 p.m. When she didn't show up, her mother called Crime Check to report her missing.
SPD says he has not run away before, she is not known for being in trouble and is very good about checking in if plans change. If you have any information, contact Spokane Police Major Crimes Detective Geren via, crime check at 456-2233.
Nashayla was last seen at the Riverpark Square Mall around 4:15 pm. She was last seen wearing the clothes pictured in the provided photo.