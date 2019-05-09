SPD searching for early morning car prowler

Spokane Police are searching for a car prowling suspect that brandished a gun at a neighbor who confronted him in the North Central neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The neighbor reportedly saw the suspect prowling around another resident's vehicle and approached him. The suspect fled and was followed by the neighbor.
After a block, the alleged vehicle prowler brandished a firearm and fired a warning shot at the neighbor.
The suspect is described at a heavy-set white or Hispanic male, around 6-feet tall with a shaved or bald head. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts.
Spokane Police are speaking with residents in the neighborhood and examining evidence. A perimeter that was set up early this morning has now been taken down.
Officers say while they appreciate the neighbor's work, they would like to remind the public that it is never a good idea to directly approach or confront criminal suspects.
If you have any information about the incident you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference case #2019-20082730.