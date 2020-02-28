SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers are investigating an alleged assault that stemmed from a Craigslist posting in the Shadle Park area on Wednesday night.
According to Spokane Police, the victim contacted a couple about a room for rent on Craigslist. The couple offered to pick the victim up and take him to view the room.
After inspecting the apartment, the victim told the couple he didn't want to put a deposit down until after he signed a lease agreement. The male suspect then offered the victim a ride back home.
During the ride home, the female suspect was driving and the male suspect and victim were sitting together in the back seat. Sometime during the ride home, the male suspect leaned over and allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a hunting knife.
After a brief struggle over the weapon, the victim was able to grab the knife, open the car door and throw it out of the car. The victim then grabbed his belongings, which he also threw out of the car, before bailing on the car himself.
According to Spokane Police, the victim then flagged down another car in the area to ask for assistance.
The victim described the female suspect as standing around 5-foot, 5-inches or 5-foot, 6-inches with a thin build, a round head, large dark eyes, with the sides of her head shaved. The suspect has purple or maroon dreadlocks on top.
The male suspect was described as standing around 5-foot, 7-inches to 5-foot, 9-inches and weighing around 300 pounds. He had light brown or blue eyes, a shaved head and a blonde or red beard.
The vehicle where the alleged assault happened is described as a black SUV.
The Spokane Police Department is asking residents to be careful when purchasing or going to look at items for sale online. Predatory criminals will use a variety of methods to seek out potential victims, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.