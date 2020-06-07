SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says with the help of an alert citizen, officers were able to secure a bucket of rocks staged downtown so they couldn't possibly be used for violence.
SPD thanked the alert citizen for "seeing something, saying something."
#SeeSomethingSaySomething Thanks to alert citizens, this bucket of rocks staged downtown was secured so it could not be used for violence. pic.twitter.com/oVWrVxKTgg— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) June 7, 2020
A Black Lives Matter protest has been underway since 2 p.m. in the Riverfront Park area, with demonstrators marching nearby streets before returning to the Lilac Bowl.
Some counter-protests were reportedly planned, a week after agitators emerged following last Sunday's BLM protests. Last weekend saw some objects thrown at police in riot gear like rocks and water bottles.
Protests have remained peaceful Sunday as of 5 p.m., and law enforcement has kept their distance, with some Spokane Police officers following the march on bikes and a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter circling the area to ensure the march was protected from vehicle traffic. The Washington National Guard is also assisting.
