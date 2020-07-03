SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department took to social media Friday morning to delve a bit deeper into the investigation of a 23-year-old woman's death earlier this week, and reiterated that social media rumors spreading about the department's response to the incident are false.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed that 23-year-old Diamond Morrow died as the result of an incident in the 700 block of E. Hartson Ave. on Sunday, June 28. The cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday, July 3.
Police told KHQ it is absolutely investigating Morrow's death, and that people from across the country have reached out demanding answers. SPD said many referenced a social media post that questioned the lack of news coverage or investigation and claimed the black woman was murdered. That post has over 1,000 shares on Facebook.
The department detailed the incident some more in a statement on Twitter and Facebook Friday morning.
SPD says Sunday around 8 a.m. the Spokane Fire Department responded to the Hartson Ave. address for a medical call. SPD also responded and was advised by medical personnel that the person they were called for was deceased.
Circumstances at the scene prompted a SPD patrol supervisor to notify the major crimes unit, who immediately responded.
"This is standard practice in circumstances such as those in this incident," SPD wrote regarding the response of the major crimes unit and medical examiner invesitgation.
Police say the incident is still under investigation by SPD, the MCU and the medical examiner. As is standard, the medical examiner's office will release the cause of death to the public when appropriate to do so.
SPD again wanted to dispel some social media rumors.
"Unfortunately, inaccurate information (which has been repeated thousands of times on social media) indicated the police department was not conducting an investigation and had ignored this incident," SPD wrote. "That information spread across social media is inaccurate and grossly misleading."
