SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police and Spokane Public Schools investigated a potentially threatening social media post circulating in the North Central High School community, and determined it was not credible.
Here is the message that Spokane Public Schools sent to parents Tuesday afternoon:
"Today, we were made aware of a false social media threat against our school. The false social media threat was investigated and it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the school, students, or staff."