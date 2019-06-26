SPD still looking for woman who crashed car less than two hours after being booked for suspended license

Update:
Police are still looking for the driver of a silver Buick who fled the scene after hitting a truck causing it to crash into the Marilee Building.
Thirty-nine-year-old Erin P. Edwards was booked for driving with a suspended license less than two hours before the crash on Wednesday.
According to police, Edwards was last seen on foot wearing a purple tie-dye tank top and torn black leggings. She's described as white, 5-foot 6-inches tall, thin build with blonde hair, and is known to frequent the downtown core.
Police said if you know about her whereabouts please call 911.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, WA - Traffic on E. Second Avenue is down to one lane in Downtown Spokane following a car crash.
The driver of a white truck appears to have crashed into the Marilee Building. Another car is also appears to be involved in the crash.
