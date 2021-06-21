UPDATE: JUNE 21 at 4:00 P.M.
Spokane Police have announced that the victim in this assault has died.
As of now, they have not arrested any suspects and are still asking for the public's help with information leading to more information.
If you know something about this crime, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Major Crimes is investigating the incident as an assault. Police believe the assault happened at the Greyhound station.
The victim is at the hospital and has life-threatening injuries.
SPD is still looking for a suspect. If you saw anything or have information that could help the investigation, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating an injured person at the Greyhound bus station downtown Spokane.
Someone called police after witnessing the injured person. Its unclear how the person was injured or how severe the injuries were.
KHQ is on the scene where blood is visible on the ground.
The person has been transported to the hospital and is reportedly still alive.