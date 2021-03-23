SPOKANE, Wash - On March, 4., SPD officers talked down a man experiencing a crisis and threatening to harm himself by jumping off the Monroe Street Bridge.
The officers were already on scene at an apartment complex for individuals experiencing homelessness when they received a call from the man.
Upon the officer's arrival, the man escalated the talk of self-harm and began pacing back and forth. Downtown Precinct Neighborhood Resource Officer Richie Plunkett calmly spoke to the man, asking if he would like to the hospital or a behavioral health clinic.
After pacing up and down the lobby the man lunged at Officer Plunkett, throwing punches. Officers moved in and handcuffed the man, reportedly without incident.
Officer Plunkett decided not to press charges, instead, he continued to speak with the man, eventually getting him to the hospital.
SPD officers have contacted the Regional Behavioral Health Unit for assistance from mental health clinicians and follow-up care for the man.
Watch videos from the incident, recorded on the officer's body cameras, below: