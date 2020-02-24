Update, Feb. 25, 11:41 a.m.
Spokane Police have provided more details after three teens were arrested following an armed robbery at a South Hill convenience store.
SPD says around 5 p.m. Monday, a juvenile male entered the store reportedly displaying a large handgun before shouting "Give me all your f****** money." The juvenile was given cash from the register before fleeing.
The clerk believed the suspect was among a group of teens who had been in the store earlier that day and stole candy. Surveillance footage of the candy theft and robbery was provided to SPD.
Upon setting up a perimeter searching for the suspect, a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy happened to be in the area following up on a call from his jurisdiction. The deputy said the teen pictured from the robbery was the same person he was trying to contact, and provided a possible name and home address of the juvenile.
SPD officers went to the address and contacted two juvenile brothers. Upon investigation, they were eventually linked to the robbery before a third suspect was identified.
Upon obtaining statements, officers determined the three juveniles had concocted the robbery plan as a way to get money to purchase marijuana.
The boys aged 12-14 were each arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree robbery. Several items of evidence were recovered including stolen money, two realistic-looking BB guns, a ski mask, clothing, a backpack and candy.
Update, Feb. 24, 10:50 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested three boys between the ages of 12 and 14 after a robbery on Spokane's South Hill.
According to police, the suspects used a realistic-looking BB gun during the robbery and made off with money from the register.
Police set up a perimeter near the area of 17th and Ray and eventually found the suspects and took them into custody.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on the scene of a gas station on Spokane's South Hill as they investigate a reported armed robbery.
Specifically, the scene is at 17th and Ray. Several people have called in to KHQ to report police have set up a perimeter while they search for the suspect or suspects.
KHQ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
