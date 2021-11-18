SPOKANE, Wash. - One the the oldest cold cases in Washington, dating back to 1959, has been solved. 

Spokane Police Department says they've solved the murder of 9-year-old Candy Rogers and will be presenting how they solved the case and who's responsible Friday at 10:00 a.m. at their downtown precinct. 

KHQ's Hayley Guenther covered the case in 2018, read the full coverage here.

