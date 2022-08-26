SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community.
The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms, some representing candy like Skittles or Tarts and others that resemble sidewalk chalk.
Fentanyl-laced pills are extremely deadly. The opioid is 50-100 times stronger than morphine and a small amount can cause an overdose.
SPD is asking parents to remind children to never take any pills that were not prescribed by a doctor.