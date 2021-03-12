Spokane Police are warning the public that there has been an increase in "kidnapping scams" in the area.
Thursday around 11:00am, a woman received a call and heard a female's voice yelling "mommy mommy!" on the phone. A male voice then came on the line demanding money from the woman, saying he had caught her daughter doing a drug deal. The man knew personal information about the woman and her family, and told her that she'd have to send money through Western Union to have her daughter released.
Then Friday also around 11:00am, a couple received a phone call from a man claiming that he had kidnapped their elementary aged daughter, and that he had her in his car. In this instance, the male picked a specific location in the city and demanded the couple meet him there and give him the money to get their child back.
In both these instances, no one was actually kidnapped. SPD is investigating these calls and are saying that if you receive one, report it to police right away.