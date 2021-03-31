SPOKANE, Wash - Gonzaga's Path to Perfection continued on the court Tuesday night, but back on campus things got a little out of hand.
Spokane Police were called to Dakota Street and Nora Avenue around 6:30 p.m., where somewhere near 400 people were gathered around a burning couch just after the Zags beat USC.
Police said that their presence seemed to de-escalate the situation, but Gonzaga President Dr. Thayne McCulloh also weighed in. He warned students that non-compliance with SPD and Gonzaga security is unlawful and unacceptable.
SPD says they'll be working with the University to prepare for possible celebrations as the NCAA Tournament continues, and Gonzaga continues winning.