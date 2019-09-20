An Inland Northwest-based scheme has reached the Pacific coast, according to residents in Tacoma and Renton.
ONLY on KHQ: The speaker-selling scheme we told you about earlier this year is now in the west side. Residents in both Renton (left) and Tacoma (right) say it's the same scheme with the same pitch/routine... same car... same speaker brand ('Cinematronix'): https://t.co/5D1GvPoumM pic.twitter.com/qnKdnMDvwD— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 20, 2019
The most recent incident occurred in the Tacoma area (south of Seattle), while the incident in Renton was reported in July. Both included a black SUV (a black Cadillac Escalade in Tacoma and a black Chevy Suburban, according to residents).
Both also included 'Cinematronix' home theater/speaker systems. Our previous reporting showed there is a Canadian-based company with the same name, but the company told us it doesn't sell the same products the schemers are selling in the U.S. The company also said it would never sell anything from a vehicle and/or parking lot.
