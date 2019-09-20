An Inland Northwest-based scheme has reached the Pacific coast, according to residents in Tacoma and Renton.

The most recent incident occurred in the Tacoma area (south of Seattle), while the incident in Renton was reported in July. Both included a black SUV (a black Cadillac Escalade in Tacoma and a black Chevy Suburban, according to residents).

Both also included 'Cinematronix' home theater/speaker systems. Our previous reporting showed there is a Canadian-based company with the same name, but the company told us it doesn't sell the same products the schemers are selling in the U.S. The company also said it would never sell anything from a vehicle and/or parking lot.

Previous coverage: https://www.khq.com/news/speaker-selling-scheme-reaching-past-spokane-reported-throughout-the-inland/article_d256696c-86ee-11e9-a1b4-4b83379aa29b.html

